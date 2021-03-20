Previous
Rainbow 20: Purple by casablanca
Photo 1449

Rainbow 20: Purple

These little cars came out of crackers at Christmas - a perfect purple for today!

Old Crockville here.......back went into spasm bending over putting something in the recycle bag not long after I woke up this morning!! This is beginning to get a little silly.......

Owards and upwards? Hopefully!!
Casablanca

