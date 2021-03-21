Rainbow 21: Pink

This gorgeous pink glass necklace has been a treasure of mine most of my life. It belonged to my Grandma and she let me play dressing up with it when I visited her flat as a child. I loved its sparkle in the light, the rich pink colour and the mini rainbows all the facets made under the lamp. On one memorable visit, she gave it to me to keep along with a pretty little blue necklace of a similar style.



When I look at this, I remember her and when I remember her, I smile.



Thanks for your kind comments about my back injury yesterday. Honestly, I do feel like an old crock lately!! Grateful today for painkillers, large display on the computer screen and that I have my specialist eye appointment tomorrow to find out what's going on in there. My new glasses should turn up soon too and that will rid me hopefully of the vertigo. Onwards and upwards still!