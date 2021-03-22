Previous
Rainbow 22: Red by casablanca
Photo 1451

Rainbow 22: Red

This is a miniature set of battery powered fairy lights I have wrapped around a candelabra on my dining room table and a perfect red for today.
22nd March 2021 22nd Mar 21

Casablanca

Pat Knowles ace
Brilliant Casa, great effect! Fave.
March 22nd, 2021  
Mave
Fabulous colour. Fav!
March 22nd, 2021  
JackieR ace
Wonderful macro, not an easy subject to capture
March 22nd, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Beautiful! Great bokeh too
March 22nd, 2021  
