Photo 1451
Rainbow 22: Red
This is a miniature set of battery powered fairy lights I have wrapped around a candelabra on my dining room table and a perfect red for today.
22nd March 2021
22nd Mar 21
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
22nd March 2021 7:29am
Tags
rainbow2021
Pat Knowles
ace
Brilliant Casa, great effect! Fave.
March 22nd, 2021
Mave
Fabulous colour. Fav!
March 22nd, 2021
JackieR
ace
Wonderful macro, not an easy subject to capture
March 22nd, 2021
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful! Great bokeh too
March 22nd, 2021
