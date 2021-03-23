Rainbow 23: Orange

Pleasantly surprised to find that as I photographed this bud, showing Spring is arriving nicely now in my garden, our red brick wall was producing an orange glow in the background in the morning sunlight. Perfect for today's colour.



Eye specialist yesterday was very good, but has referred me on to a vitreous specialist to check whether or not I need an injection into my eye. Shuddering at the thought and hoping not! But I see him this Friday. The macular hole is not full thickness and may or may not ever become so. The vitreous specialist will know more.



Ended the day singing with my choir in a fun concert on Zoom, so that was immensely cheering!