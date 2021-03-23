Previous
Rainbow 23: Orange by casablanca
Rainbow 23: Orange

Pleasantly surprised to find that as I photographed this bud, showing Spring is arriving nicely now in my garden, our red brick wall was producing an orange glow in the background in the morning sunlight.  Perfect for today's colour.

Eye specialist yesterday was very good, but has referred me on to a vitreous specialist to check whether or not I need an injection into my eye. Shuddering at the thought and hoping not! But I see him this Friday. The macular hole is not full thickness and may or may not ever become so. The vitreous specialist will know more.

Ended the day singing with my choir in a fun concert on Zoom, so that was immensely cheering!
Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Ingrid
What a lovely photo!
Keeping my fingers crossed that the injection is not necessary.
Happy to hear that singing on Zoom was fun!
March 23rd, 2021  
Pam Knowler
Beautiful Spring photo - I love to see the buds bursting!! Hoping and praying you get good news about your eye!! xx
March 23rd, 2021  
JackieR
Wonderful shallow depth if field!
March 23rd, 2021  
