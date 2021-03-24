Rainbow 24: Yellow

I bought this little teddy exactly a month ago when my lovely Auntie Lyn passed away. I have a habit of buying a little memento when someone special dies and this little chap made me smile, so that seemed entirely suitable as she always made me smile too. Kind hearted and a wonderful extremely cheeky sense of humour, she's much missed already. Nestled here among some Spring daffodils in a vase, he'll always remind me of her now. And a perfect yellow for today's colour.