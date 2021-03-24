Previous
Rainbow 24: Yellow by casablanca
Rainbow 24: Yellow

I bought this little teddy exactly a month ago when my lovely Auntie Lyn passed away.  I have a habit of buying a little memento when someone special dies and this little chap made me smile, so that seemed entirely suitable as she always made me smile too.  Kind hearted and a wonderful extremely cheeky sense of humour, she's much missed already.  Nestled here among some Spring daffodils in a vase, he'll always remind me of her now.  And a perfect yellow for today's colour.
24th March 2021 24th Mar 21

Casablanca

Issi Bannerman ace
Aw, this little fellow is gorgeous! I bet your Auntie Lyn would have loved him to bits. Lovely image.
March 24th, 2021  
Ingrid ace
What a cute bear - love his patch on his head - and he comes out very well in the daffodils!
March 24th, 2021  
Newbank Lass ace
They are lovely bears. I was given one on my 21st birthday, I kept it because it was so cuddly, cuddled it through multiple miscarriages. Then when pregnant with littlest, spent most of first 3 months in hospital, eldest at 2 wanted mummy, so I gave him my teddy to cuddle. It became mummy teddy and at nearly 12 he still cuddles mummy teddy every night.

Glad yours brings a smile to your face and happy memories.
March 24th, 2021  
