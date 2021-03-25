Previous
Next
Rainbow 25: Green by casablanca
Photo 1454

Rainbow 25: Green

Sunlight falling on this nearby pool meant algae is growing well already.  So it looks like a good green for today's colour with the reflections of the overhead trees interspersed with the algae. 

I now have my new glasses, so that's something! Second consultant appointment for my eyes tomorrow, so we shall see what he says.  Teenager has passed his pre-entry qualifications on his Dinghy Instructor Course, the real thing any second now and he finishes on Monday night!  Hopefully all will go well for them all.  Look forward to seeing him again soon.
25th March 2021 25th Mar 21

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
398% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise