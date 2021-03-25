Rainbow 25: Green

Sunlight falling on this nearby pool meant algae is growing well already. So it looks like a good green for today's colour with the reflections of the overhead trees interspersed with the algae.



I now have my new glasses, so that's something! Second consultant appointment for my eyes tomorrow, so we shall see what he says. Teenager has passed his pre-entry qualifications on his Dinghy Instructor Course, the real thing any second now and he finishes on Monday night! Hopefully all will go well for them all. Look forward to seeing him again soon.