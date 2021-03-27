Rainbow 27: Purple

A shot from the hospital I have been at twice this week for eye appointments. They have a fake orchid in the waiting room, so this lightly posterised image is me and the plant taken by holding my phone under the plant on the stand. A useful purple anyway! My eyes look solid black because they were......"blurry drops" as I call them in my eyes to fully dilate the pupils so they can see the retina on scans more clearly.



Good news on the eye front: the macular hole is not full thickness and does not require injections or surgery right now as the main vision centre beneath is intact. The test results from the optician seem to have been a one off as the distortions visible then are not replicated now. So I am under instruction to perform regular checks at home for any changes or distortion in vision and to return should they appear, but for now........I am free from hospitals!



A few minutes after that news, I heard the Teenager had had an accident and been hit on the head by the boom on a dinghy. A worrying couple of hours passed with his room mate designated to check him for signs of concussion before he declared the headache had passed, he wasn't dizzy or nauseous and he thought he was fine. My visions of having to drive to the island with my still blurry dilated eyes from the tests to find him in the A&E dept were thankfully curtailed!! It's been a bit of a 24 hours really! Waiting to hear from him today now.