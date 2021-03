Rainbow 28: Pink

Irresistible to snap this lady riding her bike on the little local woodland path in her pink high visibility vest. Perfect timing for today's colour!



Teenager seems to be doing okay after his head knock. Too much wind today for small dinghies as it is currently Force 6 - 7 over there. ⛵️ Thankfully his final day tomorrow looks like Force 4 - 5, so that is more doable! Nearly there.......