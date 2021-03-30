Rainbow 30: Orange

A very handy orange! Took this shot yesterday in glorious and unexpected sunshine at Osborne Bay on the Isle of Wight. The Teenager was out on the water on a different part of the island, completing his assessments and late yesterday, we got the news that he had passed, yipee! 🎉⛵️🌈😎



15 months to complete an 11 week course! Oh boy, how much difference those lockdowns and restrictions have made. But he is finally qualified and he will be ready to start his new job on Thursday.



I have my first vaccination this afternoon, so hoping for minimal side effects!