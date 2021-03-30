Previous
Rainbow 30: Orange by casablanca
A very handy orange! Took this shot yesterday in glorious and unexpected sunshine at Osborne Bay on the Isle of Wight. The Teenager was out on the water on a different part of the island, completing his assessments and late yesterday, we got the news that he had passed, yipee! 🎉⛵️🌈😎

15 months to complete an 11 week course! Oh boy, how much difference those lockdowns and restrictions have made. But he is finally qualified and he will be ready to start his new job on Thursday.

I have my first vaccination this afternoon, so hoping for minimal side effects!
30th March 2021 30th Mar 21

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
Kathy A ace
Lovely shot! It’s a gorgeous orange that looks even better against the blue. Congratulations to the teenager, that’s great news and good luck with your jab
March 30th, 2021  
Pam Knowler ace
Beautiful image - well spotted for your orange!! Congratulations to your lovely son - at last he is qualified!! Celebrations all round!! Great news you are having your jab this afternoon - hope you will be like me and not feel a thing and no side effects!!
March 30th, 2021  
