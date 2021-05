Coffee Break

A moment to be in the house and garden today, just me. Teenager is at work, hubby has gone to visit his mother. Sun is shining, though a tad too warmly for this English rose, and the perfect moment to have that coffee outside in the garden and try to unwind and breathe again.



Little steps. One day at a time. Such a cliché but so very true right now for us. Enjoy your Bank Holiday if you are having one too.