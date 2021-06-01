Previous
First Summer Iris by casablanca
No sunglasses today in the photo, they were on my face! Hot day again today and will top at around 24ºC in the shade. Wilting. Unlike this flower.

This is the first Summer Iris to bloom in our garden and I photographed it as a diary shot. They are my husband's favourite flowers and we have planted quite a few now.
Casablanca

My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Kitty Hawke ace
YAY....mine are out too....purple ones and yellow ones too. Also my giant red poppies.......so pleased with them.
June 1st, 2021  
Ingrid ace
Beautiful photo and flower!
Everything is relative... 24C would be so nice for me... The last 2 weeks or so we have "switched numbers" (42C)... This morning when I dropped Yelena off somewhere at 7.45am my car already said 41C... but we have good AC units!
June 1st, 2021  
