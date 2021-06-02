Under the canopy

I seem to be doing the 30 Days Wild Challenge inadvertently, so shall see how far I get.



This is me on a phone selfie under the canopy of my huge copper beech tree in the garden. It's a beautiful tree and its green and reds surround you with a warm colourful shade from the heat.



Whenever I walk underneath the canopy of huge trees, I recall a verse I learned in Sunday School many years ago from the book of Deuteronomy: "The eternal God is your refuge and underneath are the everlasting arms."



Such a lovely sense of being surrounded by height and strength and shade, which makes me feel small and yet safe. Trees are a wonderful gift.