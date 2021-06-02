Previous
Under the canopy by casablanca
Photo 1512

Under the canopy

I seem to be doing the 30 Days Wild Challenge inadvertently, so shall see how far I get.

This is me on a phone selfie under the canopy of my huge copper beech tree in the garden. It's a beautiful tree and its green and reds surround you with a warm colourful shade from the heat.

Whenever I walk underneath the canopy of huge trees, I recall a verse I learned in Sunday School many years ago from the book of Deuteronomy: "The eternal God is your refuge and underneath are the everlasting arms."

Such a lovely sense of being surrounded by height and strength and shade, which makes me feel small and yet safe. Trees are a wonderful gift.
2nd June 2021 2nd Jun 21

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Casablanca ace
@cdcook48 Those sunglasses are back in just for you :)
June 2nd, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Nice looking tree, lovely coloured canopy and the weather looks lovely. Great to see the sunnies again 😂
June 2nd, 2021  
Babs ace
Lovely to see you smiling again. As well as the 30 days wild you seem to have a sunnies theme going too
June 2nd, 2021  
Hazel ace
Lovely selfie!
June 2nd, 2021  
