Resilient by casablanca
Photo 1513

Resilient

Spotted this little forget me not that had sowed itself into a crack by my fence. So I rested my camera on the fence panel, looking down to capture it. 

They have always been a favourite flower of mine since childhood and I love finding them appearing, self seeded somewhere new in my garden.  They are always welcome.
3rd June 2021

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Cazzi
Very pretty forget-me-nots. I love them too - delicate and meaningful. Nice pov. Fav!
June 3rd, 2021  
Babs
How beautiful, such dainty little flowers.
June 3rd, 2021  
Diana
You got a wonderful shot of this dainty little beauties.
June 3rd, 2021  
Ingrid
Very pretty!
June 3rd, 2021  
