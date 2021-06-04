Previous
Poppy Bud by casablanca
Poppy Bud

I love how thick and hairy poppy buds are. This one will be white with a little purple and red in the centre as it is called "Royal Wedding."

Quite enjoying doing the June Wild Theme so far this month. Yesterday was very hot again but today promises to be cooler, hurrahs and hallelujahs for this wilting English rose!
Casablanca

Ingrid ace
This is a great picture! Awesome details!
June 4th, 2021  
Sally Ings ace
Ooh, sounds so pretty. I'd love to see it once it's opened. Fabulous details you have captured.
June 4th, 2021  
moni kozi
Splendid macro
June 4th, 2021  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and details, looking forward to see it in full bloom as the colour sounds amazing.
June 4th, 2021  
Babs ace
Fabulous detail, love all the tiny hairs.
June 4th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Such wonderful detail!
June 4th, 2021  
