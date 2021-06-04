Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1514
Poppy Bud
I love how thick and hairy poppy buds are. This one will be white with a little purple and red in the centre as it is called "Royal Wedding."
Quite enjoying doing the June Wild Theme so far this month. Yesterday was very hot again but today promises to be cooler, hurrahs and hallelujahs for this wilting English rose!
4th June 2021
4th Jun 21
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1711
photos
179
followers
73
following
414% complete
View this month »
1507
1508
1509
1510
1511
1512
1513
1514
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
4th June 2021 7:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30dayswild2021
Ingrid
ace
This is a great picture! Awesome details!
June 4th, 2021
Sally Ings
ace
Ooh, sounds so pretty. I'd love to see it once it's opened. Fabulous details you have captured.
June 4th, 2021
moni kozi
Splendid macro
June 4th, 2021
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and details, looking forward to see it in full bloom as the colour sounds amazing.
June 4th, 2021
Babs
ace
Fabulous detail, love all the tiny hairs.
June 4th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
Such wonderful detail!
June 4th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close