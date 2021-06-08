Early watering

I can't remember what these two pretty little flowering shrubs are called, but I have them by my back gate and love them.
Finally emerging from my 2nd dose vaccine side effects after a horrid day yesterday. Day 3 now and my tummy seems to be settling, a little more energy returning and my arm isn't quite so painful now. I suspect it zapped me out quite this much because it was riding on the back of recent stresses. A couple of days inconvenience is a small price to pay for avoiding catching covid. Onwards and upwards, eh?
Unfortunately being vaccinated doesn't prevent you from catching Covid, hopefully it will keep you out of hospital though if you do catch it.