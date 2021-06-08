Previous
Early watering by casablanca
Photo 1518

Early watering

I can't remember what these two pretty little flowering shrubs are called, but I have them by my back gate and love them.

Finally emerging from my 2nd dose vaccine side effects after a horrid day yesterday. Day 3 now and my tummy seems to be settling, a little more energy returning and my arm isn't quite so painful now. I suspect it zapped me out quite this much because it was riding on the back of recent stresses. A couple of days inconvenience is a small price to pay for avoiding catching covid. Onwards and upwards, eh?
Casablanca

CC Folk ace
These a beautiful! So sorry to hear about your nasty side effects. I should be thankful, I had none. Safety and freedom is most important after getting the vaccine.
June 8th, 2021  
moni kozi
Wow! I love this !
June 8th, 2021  
Pam Knowler ace
Beautiful! Love the droplets! Today will be a better day! Worth it I think to be safer.
June 8th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
These are lovely colours and the drops are so lovely.

Unfortunately being vaccinated doesn't prevent you from catching Covid, hopefully it will keep you out of hospital though if you do catch it.
June 8th, 2021  
