Early watering

I can't remember what these two pretty little flowering shrubs are called, but I have them by my back gate and love them.



Finally emerging from my 2nd dose vaccine side effects after a horrid day yesterday. Day 3 now and my tummy seems to be settling, a little more energy returning and my arm isn't quite so painful now. I suspect it zapped me out quite this much because it was riding on the back of recent stresses. A couple of days inconvenience is a small price to pay for avoiding catching covid. Onwards and upwards, eh?