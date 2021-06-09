Previous
Watercolour by casablanca
Photo 1519

Watercolour

Yesterday I had a try at painting a watercolour version of the photo on the left that I took at Hyde Hall in early May.

I have been trying to teach myself to paint, but haven't really much clue what I am doing yet! I enjoy it though and stood in my kitchen yesterday with piano music on the CD and had a dabble with the brushes.

Noticing I am a closet Impressionist at heart! But that shouldn't surprise me, since the Musée d'Orsay in Paris is my favourite art gallery in the world and I've always loved Monet and Debussy. Now to learn to paint like an Impressionist!

But I was quite pleased with this attempt anyway. Any artists out there, tips welcome for this novice!
Casablanca

@artsygang Any thoughts or tips?
June 9th, 2021  
Harbie ace
Looks very pretty to me!
June 9th, 2021  
moni kozi
Whoa! I have a tip for you: do some more!!! You're so good at this!
June 9th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
I have no tips as I haven't got a clue but I do agree its very Impressionistic, great colours. I think you are doing very well
June 9th, 2021  
Diana ace
I too think you have done really well here, I would not have a clue as what to do!
June 9th, 2021  
Dawn ace
Looks lovely
June 9th, 2021  
Mave
Definitely Impressionist. You are pretty good. Much better than me!
June 9th, 2021  
