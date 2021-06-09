Watercolour

Yesterday I had a try at painting a watercolour version of the photo on the left that I took at Hyde Hall in early May.



I have been trying to teach myself to paint, but haven't really much clue what I am doing yet! I enjoy it though and stood in my kitchen yesterday with piano music on the CD and had a dabble with the brushes.



Noticing I am a closet Impressionist at heart! But that shouldn't surprise me, since the Musée d'Orsay in Paris is my favourite art gallery in the world and I've always loved Monet and Debussy. Now to learn to paint like an Impressionist!



But I was quite pleased with this attempt anyway. Any artists out there, tips welcome for this novice!