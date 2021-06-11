Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1521
Royal Wedding Poppy
Remember the hairy poppy bud from last Friday? This is what it bloomed into.
Such a pretty colour inside the pure white of the exterior.
11th June 2021
11th Jun 21
7
5
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1718
photos
179
followers
74
following
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
9th June 2021 5:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
30dayswild2021
Sarah Bremner
ace
Wow....fabulous colour and texture.
June 11th, 2021
moni kozi
Splendid !
June 11th, 2021
Monique
ace
Oh my, gorgeous !
June 11th, 2021
Phil Sandford
ace
Woah. Not seen that one before. Gorgeous.
June 11th, 2021
Pam Knowler
ace
Wow how beautiful! Not seen this one before!
June 11th, 2021
Ingrid
ace
This is so pretty with the 2 colors!
June 11th, 2021
Diana
ace
such a wonderful macro and stunning details, the colour is marvelous!
June 11th, 2021
Leave a Comment
