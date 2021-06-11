Previous
Next
Royal Wedding Poppy by casablanca
Photo 1521

Royal Wedding Poppy

Remember the hairy poppy bud from last Friday? This is what it bloomed into.

Such a pretty colour inside the pure white of the exterior.
11th June 2021 11th Jun 21

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
416% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sarah Bremner ace
Wow....fabulous colour and texture.
June 11th, 2021  
moni kozi
Splendid !
June 11th, 2021  
Monique ace
Oh my, gorgeous !
June 11th, 2021  
Phil Sandford ace
Woah. Not seen that one before. Gorgeous.
June 11th, 2021  
Pam Knowler ace
Wow how beautiful! Not seen this one before!
June 11th, 2021  
Ingrid ace
This is so pretty with the 2 colors!
June 11th, 2021  
Diana ace
such a wonderful macro and stunning details, the colour is marvelous!
June 11th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise