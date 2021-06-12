Previous
Monkey Puzzle Flowers by casablanca
Monkey Puzzle Flowers

Posting this one in honour of my lovely friend with whom I spent yesterday at Hyde Hall RHS Gardens. Such a delight to see her and catch up on life. She is a wonderful lady.

She loves Monkey Puzzle trees and we were delighted to find this one near the greenhouse, complete with flowers. I don't believe I have ever seen one in flower before.

When I was a child, I remember other children telling me you were supposed to keep quiet when you walked past one but I can't for the life of me remember what that superstition was all about!
12th June 2021 12th Jun 21

Casablanca

My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Babs ace
I love monkey puzzle trees too. We don't get them here but I did see one in New Zealand when we visited there a few years ago.

Our neighbour in the UK used to have a monkey puzzle tree in his garden when I was a child and it has been one of my favourite trees ever since.

So glad you are able to catch up with your friend again. Hope things have settled down in your life now.
June 12th, 2021  
