Monkey Puzzle Flowers

Posting this one in honour of my lovely friend with whom I spent yesterday at Hyde Hall RHS Gardens. Such a delight to see her and catch up on life. She is a wonderful lady.



She loves Monkey Puzzle trees and we were delighted to find this one near the greenhouse, complete with flowers. I don't believe I have ever seen one in flower before.



When I was a child, I remember other children telling me you were supposed to keep quiet when you walked past one but I can't for the life of me remember what that superstition was all about!