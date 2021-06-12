Sign up
Photo 1522
Monkey Puzzle Flowers
Posting this one in honour of my lovely friend with whom I spent yesterday at Hyde Hall RHS Gardens. Such a delight to see her and catch up on life. She is a wonderful lady.
She loves Monkey Puzzle trees and we were delighted to find this one near the greenhouse, complete with flowers. I don't believe I have ever seen one in flower before.
When I was a child, I remember other children telling me you were supposed to keep quiet when you walked past one but I can't for the life of me remember what that superstition was all about!
12th June 2021
12th Jun 21
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1719
photos
179
followers
74
following
416% complete
30dayswild2021
Babs
ace
I love monkey puzzle trees too. We don't get them here but I did see one in New Zealand when we visited there a few years ago.
Our neighbour in the UK used to have a monkey puzzle tree in his garden when I was a child and it has been one of my favourite trees ever since.
So glad you are able to catch up with your friend again. Hope things have settled down in your life now.
June 12th, 2021
So glad you are able to catch up with your friend again. Hope things have settled down in your life now.