Sailing

Hubby and Teenager out yesterday sailing our Mirror Dinghy, Scrumpy at the nature reserve in Lee Valley Park. I tagged along to watch as they were only going for a couple of hours. Teenager had a day off yesterday, but is now back on for 6 days straight.



He has a birthday coming up in the middle of this week and he will be 20, so I shall have to think of a new name for him! Teenager no more......