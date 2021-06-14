Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1524
Pansies, pansies everywhere.....
......and one tiny photobombing fly!
A shot from my trip on Friday to Hyde Hall. They had made the Floral Fantasia area into a veritable sea of pansies in all shades and colours. It was a glorious sight.
14th June 2021
14th Jun 21
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1721
photos
179
followers
74
following
417% complete
View this month »
1517
1518
1519
1520
1521
1522
1523
1524
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
11th June 2021 11:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30dayswild2021
moni kozi
Gorgeous sight! Very nice dof.
You really had me looking for the fly! :D
June 14th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
@monikozi
It is tiny, isn't it? I thought it was dirt on my screen at first but it is there in the middle!
June 14th, 2021
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured and wonderful dof, still trying to find the fly ;-)
June 14th, 2021
Pam Knowler
ace
How beautiful! So pleased you had a lovely time with your friend and that the flowers were there to greet you!
June 14th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
You really had me looking for the fly! :D