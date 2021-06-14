Previous
Pansies, pansies everywhere..... by casablanca
Pansies, pansies everywhere.....

......and one tiny photobombing fly!

A shot from my trip on Friday to Hyde Hall. They had made the Floral Fantasia area into a veritable sea of pansies in all shades and colours. It was a glorious sight.
Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
moni kozi
Gorgeous sight! Very nice dof.
You really had me looking for the fly! :D
June 14th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
@monikozi It is tiny, isn't it? I thought it was dirt on my screen at first but it is there in the middle!
June 14th, 2021  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured and wonderful dof, still trying to find the fly ;-)
June 14th, 2021  
Pam Knowler ace
How beautiful! So pleased you had a lovely time with your friend and that the flowers were there to greet you!
June 14th, 2021  
