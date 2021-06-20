Previous
Wildflower in the rain by casablanca
Photo 1530

Wildflower in the rain

It hasn't stopped raining here yet, so Summer seems to be taking a week off.

This little flower has come up in the patch of grass I sowed with wildflower seeds last Autumn and I rather liked it. Grandly calling it my Wildflower Meadow. Rather fun to see what is growing there as everything is a surprise!

Father's Day today here in England and the boys were hoping to go sailing this morning, but the forecast isn't showing much in the way of wind presently. Crossing my fingers and blowing hard to try to help........
20th June 2021 20th Jun 21

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Beautiful macro!!
June 20th, 2021  
Babs ace
So pretty. It has just started raining again her tonight too. Luckily we managed to stay dry while we were out today though.
June 20th, 2021  
Monique ace
Pretty
June 20th, 2021  
Pam Knowler ace
So pretty!
June 20th, 2021  
Rob Z ace
What a super idea - sow wildflowers and don't have to mow. This looks so lovely - I love your DOF. And Happy Father's Day to your good man. XX
June 20th, 2021  
