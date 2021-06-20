Wildflower in the rain

It hasn't stopped raining here yet, so Summer seems to be taking a week off.



This little flower has come up in the patch of grass I sowed with wildflower seeds last Autumn and I rather liked it. Grandly calling it my Wildflower Meadow. Rather fun to see what is growing there as everything is a surprise!



Father's Day today here in England and the boys were hoping to go sailing this morning, but the forecast isn't showing much in the way of wind presently. Crossing my fingers and blowing hard to try to help........