Rhapsody in Blue

The rose grower, David Austin, describes this wonderful rose, which happens to be my top favourite as "Sweetly fragrant, semi-double flowers of deep purple-magenta fading to slate mauve - almost certainly the closest yet to a blue rose." This bush is in my front garden and I love it.



Rhapsody in Blue also happens to be my all time favourite piece of music by Gershwin, so that's a win win then!



Continuing the 30 days wild theme. I don't normally post this many flowers!