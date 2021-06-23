Previous
Rhapsody in Blue by casablanca
Photo 1533

Rhapsody in Blue

The rose grower, David Austin, describes this wonderful rose, which happens to be my top favourite as "Sweetly fragrant, semi-double flowers of deep purple-magenta fading to slate mauve - almost certainly the closest yet to a blue rose." This bush is in my front garden and I love it.

Rhapsody in Blue also happens to be my all time favourite piece of music by Gershwin, so that's a win win then!

Continuing the 30 days wild theme. I don't normally post this many flowers!
23rd June 2021 23rd Jun 21

Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Casablanca ace
@quietpurplehaze One you might enjoy!
June 23rd, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, this is so special! Lovely capture.
June 23rd, 2021  
Kathy A ace
This rose is beautiful, gorgeous colour.

My daughter had her wedding posy made with David Austin roses as that was the name of her late father
June 23rd, 2021  
Diana ace
Beautiful shot of these gorgeous roses, the tones are quite amazing. I have a cousin called David Austin, wish he grew roses ;-)
June 23rd, 2021  
Lesley ace
Stunning display.
June 23rd, 2021  
