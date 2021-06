Symmetry

It isn't exactly symmetrical, but I have always enjoyed this particular quiet corner of a lake on the site where my son works. The buoy reminded me of a bowling ball set up to hit the ninepins.



Mum in law arrives today. Although Hubby has driven up to hers on numerous occasions in the last year, this will be the first time I or the Young Fella have seen her since early Feb 2020. It feels odd to be having someone to stay in our house after all the restrictions, but it will be good to see her.