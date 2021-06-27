Quiet Corner

Took Mum in Law down to the site where the Young Fella works so she could see all the brilliant activities and facilities there as she wanted to picture where he was.



She managed a good walk around one of the lakes and through the Discovery Walk in the woods where this splendid owl carving can be found. Isn't he a beauty?



She said fresh air and going for a walk was so good for her mentally as well as physically after so many restrictions and lockdowns, so she really enjoyed it and she is happy now she can picture him on site.