Quiet Corner by casablanca
Took Mum in Law down to the site where the Young Fella works so she could see all the brilliant activities and facilities there as she wanted to picture where he was.

She managed a good walk around one of the lakes and through the Discovery Walk in the woods where this splendid owl carving can be found. Isn't he a beauty?

She said fresh air and going for a walk was so good for her mentally as well as physically after so many restrictions and lockdowns, so she really enjoyed it and she is happy now she can picture him on site.
Casablanca

Sally Ings
That is stunning. Such beautiful workmanship.
June 27th, 2021  
Babs
Lovely carving. Glad Mum in law is enjoying her visit.
June 27th, 2021  
Annie D
that's a lovely carving
June 27th, 2021  
Newbank Lass
Sounds a lovely day
June 27th, 2021  
Rob Z
What a marvellous carving to see - it must have really added to her walk.
June 27th, 2021  
