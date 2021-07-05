Sign up
Photo 1545
Robin
Met a lovely robin yesterday, one of my favourite birds.
5th July 2021
5th Jul 21
7
1
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1742
photos
179
followers
74
following
423% complete
View this month »
1538
1539
1540
1541
1542
1543
1544
1545
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
4th July 2021 11:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
moni kozi
ace
A cute photo against a very bright background
July 5th, 2021
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot of this cutie.
July 5th, 2021
JackieR
ace
Wonder how often she'll pop up to see you??!
July 5th, 2021
Brennie B
Lovely. We're my mum's favourite too.x
July 5th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
Such a cute bird, lovely background too
July 5th, 2021
Phil Howcroft
What a beautiful robin photo. They used to be my faves until I saw a pied wagtail 😊📷
July 5th, 2021
Monique
ace
What a lovely shot !
July 5th, 2021
