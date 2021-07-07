Sign up
Photo 1547
Evening glow
Enjoyed seeing the sea again briefly after so long and had a lovely sunset as an added bonus. Such a refreshing sight to me. Dreaming my next house will be by the water.....
7th July 2021
7th Jul 21
6
3
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1744
photos
178
followers
75
following
423% complete
View this month »
16
6
3
365 Main Album
NIKON D3400
6th July 2021 8:11pm
Hazel
ace
A beautiful and gentle evening glow!
July 7th, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
A beautifull scene - one to be treasured! I always wanted a home by the sea but John said, think about tsunamis!
July 7th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely glow between the rain clouds.
July 7th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
Nice shot!
July 7th, 2021
Pam Knowler
ace
Glorious rays!! Really beautiful scene. I do hope you manage to get your home by the sea.
July 7th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful! Imagining being able to see that every day!
July 7th, 2021
