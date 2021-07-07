Previous
Evening glow by casablanca
Photo 1547

Evening glow

Enjoyed seeing the sea again briefly after so long and had a lovely sunset as an added bonus. Such a refreshing sight to me. Dreaming my next house will be by the water.....
7th July 2021

Casablanca

Hazel ace
A beautiful and gentle evening glow!
July 7th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
A beautifull scene - one to be treasured! I always wanted a home by the sea but John said, think about tsunamis!
July 7th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely glow between the rain clouds.
July 7th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
Nice shot!
July 7th, 2021  
Pam Knowler ace
Glorious rays!! Really beautiful scene. I do hope you manage to get your home by the sea.
July 7th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Beautiful! Imagining being able to see that every day!
July 7th, 2021  
