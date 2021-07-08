Previous
Caution Opera! by casablanca
Photo 1548

Caution Opera!

Now I know some people don't like opera, but.....

This was on the back of the bin lorry and I had to laugh when I saw how they had divided up the word operative. Classic!
Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Issi Bannerman ace
Ha ha ... I wondered what on earth that was for a moment! Nicely seen and captured!
July 8th, 2021  
