Onwards and upwards

Driving home today after a few short days away solo on the Isle of Wight, seeing some old friends and trying to de-stress a bit.



Yesterday was Carisbrooke Castle in the morning and this is the Shell Keep. Lots of uneven steps up and down throughout and though not quite a Munro mountain, Issi, it was still a lot of climbing! Enjoyed it there.



My friend sent me a photo of an elephant being taken up there........!!