A little fall of rain

This made me start singing Eponine's lovely final song from Les Miserables. We have not had much rain and the temperatures have been huge. Last night again it never dropped below 17º outside and I only managed to get the bedroom down to 25ºC. Tooooo hot!



But respite is coming. And tomorrow cooler temperatures will arrive and some fresh rain for this thirsty Brother Cadfael rose in my garden. Big hurrahs all round!