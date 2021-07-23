Previous
"Black Moon" pansy by casablanca
"Black Moon" pansy

First saw these at the RHS Gardens at Hyde Hall and loved them. The little dusting of pollen on the dark petals made me think of stars in a night sky. Loved the velvety richness of the colour.
23rd July 2021

Casablanca

@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life.
