Photo 1556
"Black Moon" pansy
First saw these at the RHS Gardens at Hyde Hall and loved them. The little dusting of pollen on the dark petals made me think of stars in a night sky. Loved the velvety richness of the colour.
23rd July 2021
23rd Jul 21
Casablanca
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
