Five Spot Burnet by casablanca
Photo 1557

Five Spot Burnet

Yesterday, I saw several brilliant red flashes of an insect beating its wings at very high pace. I thought it was a fly of some sort until I spotted one land and it looked like this!

A bit of research has told me it is a moth. Love its silvery black wings with the sheer scarlet underwings and dots. When it flies, the dominant colour is the red.

If you are interested, this is some information about it: https://butterfly-conservation.org/moths/five-spot-burnet
24th July 2021 24th Jul 21

Casablanca

Diana ace
What a great shot of this beautiful moth, the colours and sheen are gorgeous.
July 24th, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
Wow, what a beauty! I've never seen a moth like this. Well done you!
July 24th, 2021  
Sarah Bremner ace
Rather handsome variety. And interesting info link too.
July 24th, 2021  
Lesley ace
How lovely. I hope they migrate a bit further north eventually.
July 24th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
Holy guaccamole! So unexpected colours. This is wonderful. I too like the shiny dark gray with bluish tint (what colour is that???) combined with that bright red. Wonderful.
July 24th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
@monikozi Interestingly, this was in full sunlight and the sheen is very silvery. In the shade, it looked matt black!
July 24th, 2021  
