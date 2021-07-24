Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1557
Five Spot Burnet
Yesterday, I saw several brilliant red flashes of an insect beating its wings at very high pace. I thought it was a fly of some sort until I spotted one land and it looked like this!
A bit of research has told me it is a moth. Love its silvery black wings with the sheer scarlet underwings and dots. When it flies, the dominant colour is the red.
If you are interested, this is some information about it:
https://butterfly-conservation.org/moths/five-spot-burnet
24th July 2021
24th Jul 21
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1754
photos
177
followers
75
following
426% complete
View this month »
1550
1551
1552
1553
1554
1555
1556
1557
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
23rd July 2021 9:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
What a great shot of this beautiful moth, the colours and sheen are gorgeous.
July 24th, 2021
Issi Bannerman
ace
Wow, what a beauty! I've never seen a moth like this. Well done you!
July 24th, 2021
Sarah Bremner
ace
Rather handsome variety. And interesting info link too.
July 24th, 2021
Lesley
ace
How lovely. I hope they migrate a bit further north eventually.
July 24th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
Holy guaccamole! So unexpected colours. This is wonderful. I too like the shiny dark gray with bluish tint (what colour is that???) combined with that bright red. Wonderful.
July 24th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
@monikozi
Interestingly, this was in full sunlight and the sheen is very silvery. In the shade, it looked matt black!
July 24th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close