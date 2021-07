Yesterday, I saw several brilliant red flashes of an insect beating its wings at very high pace. I thought it was a fly of some sort until I spotted one land and it looked like this!A bit of research has told me it is a moth. Love its silvery black wings with the sheer scarlet underwings and dots. When it flies, the dominant colour is the red.If you are interested, this is some information about it: https://butterfly-conservation.org/moths/five-spot-burnet