Previous
Next
Reading Time by casablanca
Photo 1561

Reading Time

After yesterday's lovely walk by the lake, I was a tad tired so I sat down while dinner was cooking and read a bit more of my current novel.

This is a series The Young Fella has been reading and as I always did when he was little, I tend to read the same books as him so we can talk about them, particularly when he is excited about a series.

If you ever watched "Battlestar Galactica" then you would have a flavour for this interesting sci-fi series. Not the humans v the Cylons here, but humans v the Syndics. I see "Black Jack" Geary very much as an Adama figure, but the twist in his story is interesting. Looking forward to the next chapter......
28th July 2021 28th Jul 21

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
427% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Good for you. Great idea to read the same as you son - it's so nice to share such things. I still like to do that with our kids today, whenever it works out. I'm currently trying to read all the 'unread' books on my bookshelves at home, so that I can make room for some of my dad's books!!! I'm reading a right old mixture of stuff at the moment, I can tell you. There's a reason some of them were still on my shelf, unread! Ha ha!
July 28th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
@jamibann Oh that made me smile :) Yes, some books you collect and wonder why at the end of the day!! Lovely that you still do this too. It does give such great shared thoughts and conversation pieces. Though I have to say, he is a speed reader and yet takes in all the details. Me? Takes me rather longer.......
July 28th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Grea5 that you are taking time out to read and great you and the young fella have a shared interest.
July 28th, 2021  
Diana ace
That sounds like a wonderful idea, too late for me now though. We all don't find time to read much anymore ;-(
July 28th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise