Reading Time

After yesterday's lovely walk by the lake, I was a tad tired so I sat down while dinner was cooking and read a bit more of my current novel.



This is a series The Young Fella has been reading and as I always did when he was little, I tend to read the same books as him so we can talk about them, particularly when he is excited about a series.



If you ever watched "Battlestar Galactica" then you would have a flavour for this interesting sci-fi series. Not the humans v the Cylons here, but humans v the Syndics. I see "Black Jack" Geary very much as an Adama figure, but the twist in his story is interesting. Looking forward to the next chapter......