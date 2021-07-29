Sunflower Heart

Met up with my delightful Swiss friend yesterday afternoon at Hyde Hall RHS Gardens. Mostly it rained quite heavily! But we had patches of sudden hot sun and we had raincoats and boots, so it didn't matter. I always wear shorts and walking boots in the rain from years of camping experience - your legs dry faster than your clothes!



They had some amazing giant sunflowers there by the greenhouse that were ridiculously tall, but not in bloom yet. This one was much shorter, so I got a shot of it. I do love the hearts of sunflowers. Such a lovely rusted brown before the seeds develop and turn black.