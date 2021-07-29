Previous
Sunflower Heart by casablanca
Sunflower Heart

Met up with my delightful Swiss friend yesterday afternoon at Hyde Hall RHS Gardens. Mostly it rained quite heavily! But we had patches of sudden hot sun and we had raincoats and boots, so it didn't matter. I always wear shorts and walking boots in the rain from years of camping experience - your legs dry faster than your clothes!

They had some amazing giant sunflowers there by the greenhouse that were ridiculously tall, but not in bloom yet. This one was much shorter, so I got a shot of it. I do love the hearts of sunflowers. Such a lovely rusted brown before the seeds develop and turn black.
Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
moni kozi ace
Splendid colours!
July 29th, 2021  
Diana ace
What a beautiful close up and frame filler. Glad that you had a wonderful time, so interesting to read about your rain attire. I hate wearing long pants in the rain, now I know why ;-)
July 29th, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
Gorgeous! Sounds like you had a nice afternoon. :-)
July 29th, 2021  
Brennie B
Lovely detail. We have few sunflowers on the way.
Yes. Same here with the legs and rain..and wet jeans even worse.lol
July 29th, 2021  
