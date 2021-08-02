Sign up
Photo 1565
Want a hand?
This rather delicious gorilla turned up in the High Street today. He may have been there a while, but I haven't been in the area.
He seems to be advertising some kind of safari trail, but I bet kids have fun climbing on him!
Shhh, don't look now, but there's a yellow ball shining in the sky.......not sure what it is......but it isn't raining anymore!
2nd August 2021
2nd Aug 21
4
0
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1558
1559
1560
1561
1562
1563
1564
1565
Views
16
Comments
4
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
2nd August 2021 9:20am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Mave
Love his expression. He is saying "Who turned the light on?"
August 2nd, 2021
Diana
ace
Great find and shot, his hand seems to be big enough to sit on 😉
August 2nd, 2021
Babs
ace
Isn't he gorgeous a gentle giant. Safari trail and the UK don't exactly go hand in hand do they. Times must have changed since we left over 30 years ago.
I wouldn't mind a safari trail in WH Smith. I could probably spend a fortune in there.
Get out the sunblock to protect you from the yellow ball in the sky.
August 2nd, 2021
Paul
This gorilla looks like the real thing! Send us your rain. We in turn will send you our sunshine and heat!
August 2nd, 2021
