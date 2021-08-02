Previous
Want a hand? by casablanca
This rather delicious gorilla turned up in the High Street today. He may have been there a while, but I haven't been in the area.

He seems to be advertising some kind of safari trail, but I bet kids have fun climbing on him!

Shhh, don't look now, but there's a yellow ball shining in the sky.......not sure what it is......but it isn't raining anymore!
2nd August 2021 2nd Aug 21

Mave
Love his expression. He is saying "Who turned the light on?"
August 2nd, 2021  
Diana ace
Great find and shot, his hand seems to be big enough to sit on 😉
August 2nd, 2021  
Babs ace
Isn't he gorgeous a gentle giant. Safari trail and the UK don't exactly go hand in hand do they. Times must have changed since we left over 30 years ago.

I wouldn't mind a safari trail in WH Smith. I could probably spend a fortune in there.

Get out the sunblock to protect you from the yellow ball in the sky.
August 2nd, 2021  
Paul
This gorilla looks like the real thing! Send us your rain. We in turn will send you our sunshine and heat!
August 2nd, 2021  
