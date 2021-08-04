Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1567
Summer Fly
Loved the sheen on this little guy sitting in the sunlight on a leaf among the brambles as I walked around the lake this morning. Amazed he let me get this close with my lens with those big eyes watching me!
4th August 2021
4th Aug 21
8
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1764
photos
177
followers
75
following
429% complete
View this month »
1560
1561
1562
1563
1564
1565
1566
1567
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
8
Fav's
2
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
4th August 2021 9:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
moni kozi
ace
Wow! I hate flies probably as much as cockroaches. Just can't stand them. But, this photo is exquisite! Tremendous details and clarity. Wonderful shot. (but yucky subject :D )
August 4th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
@monikozi
I would only normally get this close with a fly swat in my hand!
August 4th, 2021
Peter Dulis
ace
great capture
August 4th, 2021
Junko Y
ace
Oh, my -- that IS a closeup of a fly looking at you!
August 4th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Great close up and detail but not on my top 10 list of favourite bugs.
August 4th, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
They are pretty in a way. You really captured the color nicely.
August 4th, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great close up capture.
August 4th, 2021
Pat Thacker
What super colours and detail, I like the shimmery light on his wings, fav.
His colours remind me of the two tone trousers I used to wear way back in the day.
August 4th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
His colours remind me of the two tone trousers I used to wear way back in the day.