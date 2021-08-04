Previous
Next
Summer Fly by casablanca
Photo 1567

Summer Fly

Loved the sheen on this little guy sitting in the sunlight on a leaf among the brambles as I walked around the lake this morning. Amazed he let me get this close with my lens with those big eyes watching me!
4th August 2021 4th Aug 21

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
429% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Wow! I hate flies probably as much as cockroaches. Just can't stand them. But, this photo is exquisite! Tremendous details and clarity. Wonderful shot. (but yucky subject :D )
August 4th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
@monikozi I would only normally get this close with a fly swat in my hand!
August 4th, 2021  
Peter Dulis ace
great capture
August 4th, 2021  
Junko Y ace
Oh, my -- that IS a closeup of a fly looking at you!
August 4th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Great close up and detail but not on my top 10 list of favourite bugs.
August 4th, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
They are pretty in a way. You really captured the color nicely.
August 4th, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great close up capture.
August 4th, 2021  
Pat Thacker
What super colours and detail, I like the shimmery light on his wings, fav.
His colours remind me of the two tone trousers I used to wear way back in the day.
August 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise