Resting by casablanca
Photo 1568

Resting

I have to say, I am a sucker for the sight of the canoes and kayaks at rest awaiting customers. Really liked the yellow chained rope against the green in a very pleasing loop.
5th August 2021 5th Aug 21

Casablanca

My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Maggiemae ace
Nice reflections! No wind here!
August 5th, 2021  
