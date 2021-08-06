Previous
Eavesdropper by casablanca
Photo 1569

Eavesdropper

Woken up to a wet morning, so here's one from Wednesday. I was talking to my pal Twinnie on the phone and as I often do while we talk, I wandered around the garden with my camera around my neck.

She laughs at all the multi tasking I do while we chat - ironing, washing up, cleaning bathrooms, taking photos.....I wear big proper old fashioned headphones because I can't hear the phone very well and at least that means I don't have to hold it to my ear! Mind you, she can't talk.....she knits as her multi tasking!

This is one from our Wednesday chat. A little Gatekeeper on my Hebe shrub, listening in on our conversation.
Casablanca

