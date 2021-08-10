Here comes Dan Dan......

Today is boiler service day so it's up into the loft we go and our usual friendly chap is coming to do the honours. We call him Dan Dan. It isn't his name, but we call all tradesmen Dan Dan.



If you are scratching your head and thinking "What?" then I refer you to the entirely bonkers classic film of 1966 entitled "Carry On Screaming." The inimitable Charles Hawtrey plays Dan, who works in the local gentleman's public convenience.



When Fenella Fielding's deliciously wicked character asks him what his name is, he says "Dan." She asks "Dan who?" He replies "Dan Dan the Lavatory Man."



Thus was the legend born........