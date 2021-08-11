Previous
A bit of a smile by casablanca
A bit of a smile

You will probably laugh, but I was up at the site where my son works yesterday lunchtime - he had forgotten his sunglasses and we had the first sunny day in a while, so I took them up there along with my sandwich and had a walk, kill two birds with one stone.

While I was walking, I kept seeing dragonflies buzzing around but they never sat still. So I prayed a casual prayer: "Lord, can I have a dragonfly to photograph please, by any chance?"

Next second this one swooped in and stopped on the branch in front of me! I had to smile. I am still smiling. If God will hear my prayers about the tiny things that matter to no-one except me, He must be on the big things that worry me too.

I ended up with three dragonflies :) This is the first today.
11th August 2021 11th Aug 21

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
JackieR ace
Fabulous photo!!
August 11th, 2021  
Ingrid ace
Great photo!
August 11th, 2021  
