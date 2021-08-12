Sign up
Photo 1574
Dragonfly 2
Following on from yesterday's answer to prayer post, this is the same dragonfly but I walked around the path further so he wasn't completely contre jour. I love the way he looks as if he is smiling and balancing on the tip of his nose!
12th August 2021
12th Aug 21
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1771
photos
176
followers
76
following
Kathy A
ace
I can see his cheeky smile
August 12th, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
Oh dear! Do we really want to see a face? Amazing capture!
August 12th, 2021
Babs
ace
How nice that he is smiling for you
August 12th, 2021
Lesley
ace
Fabulous. I love the light on his wings.
August 12th, 2021
