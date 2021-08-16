Signed Off Work

Normally at this time of the morning, the Young Fella and I would already be long gone driving him to work. But not today.



He pulled a muscle in his chest a week ago whilst teaching a Caving session. He kept going all week taking painkillers and hoping it would settle down. Yesterday it was a lot worse and the Duty Manager advised him to get a Dr's certificate to move him on to "light duties" temporarily.



Instead the Dr signed him off completely to rest for a week to avoid making the injury worse. So he is still pyjama clad and trying to rest and gently mobilise his way back to strength again. She wanted to sign him off for 2 weeks, but he said no. He is a conscientious chap and unless it is still a problem, he just wants to go back to work! He does love it there.