Signed Off Work by casablanca
Signed Off Work

Normally at this time of the morning, the Young Fella and I would already be long gone driving him to work. But not today.

He pulled a muscle in his chest a week ago whilst teaching a Caving session. He kept going all week taking painkillers and hoping it would settle down. Yesterday it was a lot worse and the Duty Manager advised him to get a Dr's certificate to move him on to "light duties" temporarily.

Instead the Dr signed him off completely to rest for a week to avoid making the injury worse. So he is still pyjama clad and trying to rest and gently mobilise his way back to strength again. She wanted to sign him off for 2 weeks, but he said no. He is a conscientious chap and unless it is still a problem, he just wants to go back to work! He does love it there.
16th August 2021 16th Aug 21

Casablanca

Maggiemae ace
It must be so difficult with a patient who thinks he can still do it. I don't think a chest muscle is too serious but probably painful!
August 16th, 2021  
Ingrid ace
Oh no! Hope he recovers quickly. Though, I love hearing that he wants to get back and loves his work!
August 16th, 2021  
