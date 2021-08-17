Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1578
Just popping out for a breath of air, dear
Spotted this chap sticking his head out of a tearoom on our walk at the weekend. I think he was just popping his head out for a quick breath of fresh air before returning to devour a few more cream cakes.
17th August 2021
17th Aug 21
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1775
photos
176
followers
77
following
432% complete
View this month »
1571
1572
1573
1574
1575
1576
1577
1578
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
14th August 2021 3:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
CC Folk
ace
What a cute find! That my youngest grand boys favorite animal. The middle boy likes the zebra and the oldest, the penguin. :)
August 17th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Pretty normal occurrence in a tea room!
August 17th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close