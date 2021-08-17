Previous
Just popping out for a breath of air, dear by casablanca
Photo 1578

Just popping out for a breath of air, dear

Spotted this chap sticking his head out of a tearoom on our walk at the weekend. I think he was just popping his head out for a quick breath of fresh air before returning to devour a few more cream cakes.
17th August 2021 17th Aug 21

Casablanca

CC Folk ace
What a cute find! That my youngest grand boys favorite animal. The middle boy likes the zebra and the oldest, the penguin. :)
August 17th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Pretty normal occurrence in a tea room!
August 17th, 2021  
