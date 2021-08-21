Previous
Memories in the sky by casablanca
Memories in the sky

Took this photograph at Clacton Beach back on a dull and cloudy August Bank Holiday weekend in 2010.

Have not had my camera out today as it was full of mundane things - food shopping and the second Pfizer vaccination jab for The Young Fella. Me and his Dad were given AZ but they are using Pfizer for the young people. He seems fine so far, only a pain in the arm, so hopefully that will be it for side effects for him.

Still working my way through tweaking my computer after its upheaval this week. Had to upgrade older albums and spotted this from 2010. Made me think of Phil and Carole Sandford as they always take such super shots of the Red Arrows.

I remember the crowded beach, an abundance of wasps because no-one had emptied the overflowing bins, but the gasps of the crowd as a variety of planes flew over the sea close by. Thrilling.
21st August 2021 21st Aug 21

Casablanca

Chris Cook ace
Great memory, terrific shot. Good luck with your continued computer reorganization
August 21st, 2021  
wendy frost ace
Great to be so close to get this wonderful capture.
August 21st, 2021  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot and a great narrative, hope you have your pc sorted out now.
August 21st, 2021  
Carole Sandford ace
Looking at that, not much has changed in 10 years! Thanks for your kind comments on our Arrow pictures x
August 21st, 2021  
