Previous
Next
Garden Tiger Moth by casablanca
Photo 1585

Garden Tiger Moth

I was really excited to see one of these on my walk by the lake on Monday. I have not laid eyes on one since childhood. I am not sure if they are rarer or if I just didn't see them. Beautiful moths with those super orange underskirts.
25th August 2021 25th Aug 21

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
434% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter H ace
Great find, and a nice shot.
August 25th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise