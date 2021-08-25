Sign up
Photo 1585
Garden Tiger Moth
I was really excited to see one of these on my walk by the lake on Monday. I have not laid eyes on one since childhood. I am not sure if they are rarer or if I just didn't see them. Beautiful moths with those super orange underskirts.
25th August 2021
25th Aug 21
1
0
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
23rd August 2021 4:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Peter H
ace
Great find, and a nice shot.
August 25th, 2021
Leave a Comment
