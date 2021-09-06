Sign up
Photo 1595
Indian Summer
It's doing that sunny thing again after a week or so of nothing but grey cloud, hurrah! Just for a few days, but I am enjoying it before Autumn kicks in.
6th September 2021
6th Sep 21
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
6th September 2021 11:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Carole Sandford
ace
A lovely sunny selfie!
September 6th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
What a beautiful bright selfie!
September 6th, 2021
Newbank Lass
Gorgeous blue!
September 6th, 2021
Pat Thacker
A joyful selfie, so nice to feel the sun on our faces again for a few days!
September 6th, 2021
