Sunset

From last night's sunset. I don't often get an open view as I live in a built up area, but I had to take The Young Fella to an appointment and wait for him so I took my camera and wandered to an open vista by a farmer's field and this was my reward. Got a few very different shots as I watched the whole sequence of sunset. May well post some more!



I enjoyed watching the shape of the backlit clouds on this one.