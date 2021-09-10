Previous
Sunset continued by casablanca
Sunset continued

Another from the sunset sequence from Wednesday night. You can see those clouds that I zoomed in on across the sun now. As it sank, I could see the whole globe of gold. Magical.
Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Maggiemae ace
What we are forever looking for! Well done! fav
September 10th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
September 10th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
A beautiful golden globe.
September 10th, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful sunset slipping through those clouds. Magical indeed.
September 10th, 2021  
