Photo 1601
Sport at sunset
Same sunset but this time watching the sporty ones out on the water from the cliff above. Loved the way his kite matched the glow in the sky behind him.
Will get to commenting when I can. Just enjoying some chilled time out from everything this week. Bliss! Thanks for all your visits.
13th September 2021
13th Sep 21
3
1
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
1798
photos
173
followers
77
following
1594
1595
1596
1597
1598
1599
1600
1601
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
11th September 2021 6:47pm
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, how fabulous is this?! Love it.
September 13th, 2021
moni kozi
ace
Wow! Superb.
September 13th, 2021
Sally Ings
ace
Fabulous action capture
September 13th, 2021
