Sport at sunset by casablanca
Photo 1601

Sport at sunset

Same sunset but this time watching the sporty ones out on the water from the cliff above. Loved the way his kite matched the glow in the sky behind him.

Will get to commenting when I can. Just enjoying some chilled time out from everything this week. Bliss! Thanks for all your visits.
13th September 2021 13th Sep 21

Casablanca

Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, how fabulous is this?! Love it.
September 13th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
Wow! Superb.
September 13th, 2021  
Sally Ings ace
Fabulous action capture
September 13th, 2021  
