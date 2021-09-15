Previous
Next
Contented Guard by casablanca
Photo 1603

Contented Guard

Yesterday was a fabulous day of riding the steam train and enjoying the museum at one of the stations. Caught this carriage passing by and thought how happy and contented the Guard looked there as it left the station.
15th September 2021 15th Sep 21

Casablanca

ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
439% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture
September 15th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Definitely a contented smile. Great capture.
September 15th, 2021  
Kitty Hawke ace
Now there's a chap pleased with his work !
September 15th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Lovely looking train and yes he does look contented
September 15th, 2021  
Babs ace
Doesn't he look happy.
September 15th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise