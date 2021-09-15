Sign up
Photo 1603
Contented Guard
Yesterday was a fabulous day of riding the steam train and enjoying the museum at one of the stations. Caught this carriage passing by and thought how happy and contented the Guard looked there as it left the station.
15th September 2021
15th Sep 21
Casablanca
ace
@casablanca
My Dad is a fabulous photographer and I have loved his pictures all my life. I grew up with the smell of chemicals, the...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Album
365 Main Album
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
14th September 2021 2:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful capture
September 15th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Definitely a contented smile. Great capture.
September 15th, 2021
Kitty Hawke
ace
Now there's a chap pleased with his work !
September 15th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
Lovely looking train and yes he does look contented
September 15th, 2021
Babs
ace
Doesn't he look happy.
September 15th, 2021
