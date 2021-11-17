Hands

These old hands of mine. They have seen so much of life. A tad arthritic now and hard to get moving in the mornings, they have spent more than 54 years playing the piano, plucked at guitar strings, held violin bows and pressed the keys of flutes.



They have had many years taking photographs and years ago operating studio TV film cameras, more recently painting and drawing. They have gardened, cooked, danced, typed, soothed, punched, held ropes on yachts, steering wheels in racing cars, changed nappies, dressed both babies and adults and waved hello more times than I could count.



If hands could talk, there would not be time enough to hear all their stories. They are amazing things. And this afternoon, my masseuse friend will be using her gift to bring relief to my neck and shoulder pain. Touch can be a very healing thing.



Missing my man. He is sailing in a yacht in rough seas somewhere off the coast of west Africa and I wait and worry until he nears land again and news will come. Grateful for the company of The Young Fella. Family is a precious thing. ❤️